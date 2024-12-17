Skip to Content
Imperial County Labor Council holds drive to help over 200 families

San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council
Published 3:33 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council helped over 200 families in Imperial County this holiday season through its annual food and toy drive.

On Saturday, December 14, Union workers from various industries volunteered to provide meals and gifts to those in need.

For over 30 years, the drive has supported union families facing financial hardships.

The event highlights the importance of community support, especially during the holidays.

