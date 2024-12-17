Greek authorities rescue 23 people near Lesbos and warn pressure on migration routes is rising
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 23 migrants have been rescued from a dinghy near the island of Lesbos in the eastern Aegean Sea. Rescue teams also recovered two more bodies after a boat carrying migrants sank off of Gavdos over the weekend, bringing the death toll to seven, officials said Tuesday. The government says migrant arrivals have increased by up to 35% since fall 2023. While most travel the short distance between the Turkish mainland and nearby Greek islands, a larger number now make the perilous 200-mile journey from the Libyan coast to the islands of Crete and Gavdos.