German-Russian woman in Berlin hospital after saying she suspects she was poisoned

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a German-Russian woman has been taken to an isolation ward at a Berlin hospital after informing medical staff that she suspected she had been poisoned. Police said Tuesday that the woman was taken to the ward at the German capital’s Charite hospital after voicing her suspicion to staff at a clinic. They said that blood tests for “all kinds of poisonous substances” were being conducted. They said they were investigating a possible attempted killing, and that all necessary measures were being taken to find any possible suspects.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.