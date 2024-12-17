Four police officers killed in Mexico’s most violent state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four police officers are dead after an attack by gunmen on a police patrol in the north-central state of Guanajuato. Four people were also wounded in the shooting. Guanajuato has Mexico’s highest number of homicides, and has long been the scene of bloody turf battles between rival cartels. The state also has long been among the most deadly for police in Mexico. State prosecutors said Tuesday the attack occurred in the town of Uriangato, near the border with the neighboring state of Michoacan. Those killed in the attack Monday included one female officer.

