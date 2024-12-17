Skip to Content
Family member of Winterhaven fire victim speaks on losing loved one during holiday season

KYMA
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says the victim was in their 30's but they have not released his or her identity.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters share with us there were actually two people inside the home and only one of them made it out alive.

We spoke to a family member of the person who died, ho shared how hard it is to lose a loved one this time of year.

“Why during break, almost a week before Christmas? That’s where it hits people. [They] had children and they’re not going to see their [loved one] again," said Brian Major Knight, a family member of the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

