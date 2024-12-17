Blast kills 2 Mexican soldiers and wounds 5 others in suspected booby trap by drug cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s defense secretary says an improvised land mine apparently planted by a drug cartel has killed two soldiers and wounded five others. The defense secretary said Tuesday that the army has already suffered six deaths from such improvised explosive devices or IEDs between 2018 and 2024. But he said that the devices were “very rustic” and officials in the past have described them as similar to buried pipe bombs. But the location where the two soldiers died Monday may have been a sort of grisly drug cartel booby trap.

