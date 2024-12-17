A hunter in Virginia has died after a bear shot in a tree fell on him

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a hunter has died after a bear was shot in a tree and fell on him. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the incident occurred Dec. 9 in Lunenburg County, which is between Richmond and Danville. A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree. One of the hunters shot the bear as the group retreated from the tree. The animal fell on another hunter who was about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree. He was identified as 58-year-old Lester Harvey, a married father of five with eight grandchildren.

