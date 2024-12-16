Skip to Content
Follow up on the four Yuma teens arrested in connection to Somerton shooting

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in the area of Avenida Serenidad, according to the Somerton Police Department (SPD).

SPD says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on December 7, where multiple rounds hit an occupied home, but no injuries were reported.

Somerton police were able to find the vehicle, weapon and ammo used in the drive-by shooting.

