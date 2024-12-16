EU to suspend visas for Georgian officials over the security crackdown on opposition protestors

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will impose visa restrictions on Georgian diplomats and government officials over the crackdown on opposition protesters demanding a rerun of October’s contested elections. Tens of thousands of people have filled the streets since the governing party decided to suspended negotiations on joining the EU. Police have increasingly used force to break up the rallies. The governing Georgian Dream party has tightened its grip on power after the election that the opposition alleges was rigged with Russia’s help. The EU foreign policy chief reported a “very tense discussion” among the bloc’s foreign ministers Monday.

