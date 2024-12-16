As he prepares to leave leadership, McConnell challenges Trump on foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is challenging President-elect Donald Trump to reject the isolationist voices within their party and build his foreign policy around military strength. He argues that if the United States retreats from global engagement, “its enemies will be only too happy to fill the void.” In an essay published Monday in Foreign Affairs, McConnell took the rare step of warning Trump directly as he plans to step down from his post in the coming weeks. The Kentucky Republican plans to stay in the Senate and has made clear that his top priority will be pushing for the United States to maintain and improve its global strength.

