AP All-America team: Travis Hunter, Xavier Watts back on first team; Ashton Jeanty is unanimous pick

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts are repeat first-team selections on The Associated Press All-America team. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was the only unanimous pick after he amassed one of the highest single-season rushing totals in history. A total of 24 schools are represented on the first team with Texas and Miami having two players apiece selected by a panel of AP Top 25 voters. The Southeastern Conference had the most players on the first team with six.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.