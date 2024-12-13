Capitol rioter who tried to join Russian army is sentenced to prison for probation violation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Dallas man who tried to fly overseas to join the Russian military and fight against Ukraine has been sentenced on to six months in prison for violating the terms of his probation for storming the U.S. Capitol four years ago. Kevin Loftus, a 56-year-old veteran of the U.S. Army, declined to address the court before a federal judge sentenced him on Friday. Prosecutors said Loftus was stopped from boarding an Oct. 28 flight from Dallas to Turkey when Turkish Airlines identified a “security flag” associated with him. Loftus didn’t have the court’s permission to travel internationally or to drive from Texas to Iowa, where the FBI arrested him three days after his flight plans fell apart.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.