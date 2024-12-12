Toyota to invest $922 million to build a new paint facility at its Kentucky complex

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Toyota says it will build a new paint facility as part of a $922 million investment at its factory complex in Georgetown, Kentucky. It’s the second big addition announced this year at the automaker’s largest global manufacturing plant. In February, the company said it will invest $1.3 billion at the complex, in part so it can build an all-new three-row electric SUV to be sold in the U.S. Neither project will add jobs at the complex, which now employs about 10,000 workers. The new paint facility is set to open in 2027. It will enable to company to offer more diverse color options for its vehicles.

