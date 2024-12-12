New Mexico governor seeks funding to recycle fracking water, expand preschool, treat mental health

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico would make new investments in early childhood education, pilot projects to recycle oil-fracking water, and expand treatment for drug addiction and mental health disorders under a new annual spending proposal from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The budget blueprint would increase general fund spending by about 7% — a slower rate of growth as a windfall in state income from oil production begins to level off. New Mexico’s Medicaid program and nutritional subsidies to poor households depend heavily on federal spending, and President-elect Donald Trump promises profound changes. The Legislature drafts its own competing budget plan before convening on Jan. 21.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.