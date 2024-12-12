Military service academies see drop in reported sexual assaults after alarming surge
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Pentagon data shows that reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies dropped in 2024 for the second year in a row. It marks a sharp turnaround from an alarming surge two years ago that triggered sweeping reviews and an overhaul in leadership. The decline in reports was mirrored by a similar decrease in the total number of students who said in an anonymous survey that they experienced some type of unwanted sexual contact during the school year that ended in the spring. Defense officials warn that the numbers are still high, and there is still a lot of work to be done.