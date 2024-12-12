In Lesotho, UN chief Guterres urges rich nations to meet new commitments on climate finance

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged rich nations to honor their new commitments to help the world’s poorer countries fight climate change in a speech to Lesotho’s Parliament. He repeated his hope that Africa would soon have permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council. Guterres is on a three-day visit to southern Africa. A focus of his trip has been the money poorer nations in Africa and elsewhere desperately need to deal with the impact of climate change and a warming planet. While Africa contributes a tiny amount to global warming, it is one of the worst affected continents.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.