Greece launches emergency inquiry into the alleged assault of an Egyptian minor at a migrant camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Supreme Court prosecutor in Greece has launched an emergency inquiry into the alleged beating and sexual assault of a 16-year-old Egyptian boy at a camp for migrants outside Athens. Four other individuals housed at the facility aged 16-21 and also all Egyptian have been arrested on charges of sexual assault and causing grievous bodily harm. A government official described the incident as “deeply abhorrent,” while authorities have warned that the number of unaccompanied minors arriving in the country is on the rise in part due to the activity of Libya-based smuggling networks seeking to exploit them for criminal activity.

