Brawley woman dies in single car crash on Forrester Road

Published 1:53 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman died on the night of December 11 after a car crash on Forrester Road north of Thompson Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At 10:28 p.m., a 35-year-old Brawley woman was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on Forrester Road.

The woman was not able to maintain her vehicle within the lane and drove up the left side of the road into a dirt embankment, overturning the Nissan and ejecting her from the car.

CHP says the reason why she couldn't maintain her vehicle is unknown.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to CHP.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown if impairment was a factor, says CHP.

Marcos Icahuate

Marcos Icahuate

