3 men say in lawsuits that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs drugged and sexually assaulted them

NEW YORK (AP) — Three men have sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming the hip-hop mogul drugged and raped them. The lawsuits were filed anonymously Thursday in New York state court. They add to a wave of sexual assault litigation against the rapper, producer and record executive as he also faces federal sex trafficking charges in New York. A lawyer for the men says the lawsuits are a “long overdue opportunity” for the victims to speak out after suffering in silence. Attorneys for Combs say the claims are baseless. The men say they were raped by Combs from 2019 to 2022 after being unwittingly served drugged drinks.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.