2 men deny charges of helping Hong Kong gather intelligence in UK

LONDON (AP) — Two men accused of helping Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the U.K. have pleaded not guilty to violating Britain’s National Security Act. Chung Biu Yuen, 64, and Chi Leung Peter Wai, 39, entered their pleas Thursday in London’s Central Criminal Court. They are accused of agreeing to undertake information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception likely to assist a foreign intelligence service. Yuen was the office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London and Wai had worked as a U.K. Border Force officer. They had previously denied a charge of foreign interference and face trial in March.

