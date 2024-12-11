Truck hits van carrying Polish tourists in Kenya, killing 2

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say two Polish tourists have died and two others, along with their Kenyan guide, were badly injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision. The five were in a van traveling from the coastal city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi on Wednesday morning when a truck hit their vehicle. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and the driver of the truck, who escaped from the scene, has since gone into hiding. The highway is one of the most dangerous roads in Kenya.

