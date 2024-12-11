The Sundance Film Festival unveils its lineup including Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and more

The Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its lineup of 87 feature films set to debut in January. Notable premieres include Jennifer Lopez in Bill Condon’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” a documentary from Questlove about Sly & The Family Stone, and Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s follow up to his Oscar-winning “20 Days in Mariupol.” The festival kicks off on Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah, just days after the presidential inauguration. Starting Jan. 30 over 60% of the program will also be available for ticket buyers to stream online. The festival runs through Feb. 2.

