Poland to guard major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says his government will protect major television stations in the country, like the U.S.-owned TVN, against hostile purchases, in a move aimed at protecting from any such attempts by Russia. Tusk stressed on Wednesday that the directive to be adopted next week is to safeguard against Russia’s attempts to influence Europe’s democracy and political processes. He pointed to the recent presidential election in Romania that was voided on allegations of Russian influence. Tusk said that Poland’s most popular TV station TVN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the private Polsat station will be added to a list of protected businesses that require government permission to be sold. Tusk spoke alongside visiting Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

