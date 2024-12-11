Gadsden students “shop with a cop” for the holidays

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students in San Luis, Arizona got an early Christmas surprise Wednesday.

87 Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) students got to "Shop with a cop."

The San Luis police and fire departments were there for the surprise.

Together, they walked through the aisles looking for their favorite toys.

“In the holidays, it’s very important that our students are able to receive that joy, not all the students are fortunate, not all the families are fortunate enough to have the mean to buy a little gift for the children,” said Lina Galvan, GESD Associate Superintendent.

Each student spent $50 on their gifts. The San Luis police chief says it's a great opportunity to create a closer bond with kids and the community.

“For some of the kids, it may be the only present they’ll get. Hopefully is not the case. We want to be able to make them feel comfortable that they can trust law enforcement and they can trust the fire department,” said Chief Nigel Reynoso.

A mother of a GESD student we spoke to said she felt relieved and happy for her child now that they got presents for Christmas.

“In my case, it helps me a lot and it’s a huge support for me. It’s fun, they’re having fun. If they are happy, I’m happy too," said Lizeth Cruz.

After buying their gifts, the students had breakfast at the Walmart garden with a mariachi band playing music in the background.

Angeles de Esperanza also donated turkeys and a food basket for Christmas dinner to each student.

Walmart donated $4,000 for the event.