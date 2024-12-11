Ethiopia and Somalia agree to hold ‘technical talks’ over breakaway Somaliland region

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to hold “technical talks” to resolve a dispute sparked by Ethiopia’s deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland. A joint declaration by the two was released in Turkey on Wednesday after the leaders had separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It says the sides agreed the talks would begin by February 2025 and conclude within four months. Tensions between the two African countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a deal with Somaliland in January to lease land along its coastline to landlocked Ethiopia for a naval base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

