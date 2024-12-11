Britain indefinitely bans puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria

LONDON (AP) — The British government has indefinitely banned puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria after independent experts found there was an unacceptable safety risk in prescribing the medication. The decision announced on Wednesday effectively bans a common approach to medical gender transitions for youths. The blockers can suppress or pause puberty and provide someone with gender dysphoria more time to consider options. The ban will be revisited in 2027. The British ban goes against standards adopted by medical institutions elsewhere, including the American Medical Association. The decision extends an emergency ban that was upheld by a London judge in July.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.