AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Broadway star Maleah Joi Moon enjoys a ‘cupcake’ of a year

NEW YORK (AP) — As a young woman, Maleah Joi Moon used to join the crowds outside Broadway stage doors after shows to cheer the stars. Now she’s the one that people line up to meet. Moon has had quite a 2024. She won a best actress Tony Award, went to the Met Gala and appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She calls it “the most vibrant and and dynamic year I think I’ve ever had in my entire life.” Moon will add to her trophies this month. She’s been named one of AP Breakthrough Entertainers of the year.

