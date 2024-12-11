AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Adria Arjona’s confidence only keeps growing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adria Arjona has transformed from the reserved girl growing up across Latin America to the captivating actor booking multiple scene-stealing roles. She once thought she would be too shy to pursue her dream. Now, she’s starring opposite A-list stars like Diego Luna, Glen Powell and Zoe Saldaña. She is quickly establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s sought-after leading ladies and is one of the AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024. This year alone, Arjona was also cast in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut “Blink Twice” and is set to co-star in and executive produce “Los Frikis.”

