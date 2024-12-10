UPS driver who crashed while drinking beers is not entitled to workers compensation for his injuries

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says a UPS driver who crashed his truck after downing several beers while driving is not entitled to workers’ compensation for his injuries. The judge ruled that Delaware’s Industrial Accident Board abused its discretion and made legal errors in awarding compensation to Timothy Willis. The judge said voluntary intoxication while working deviates from the ordinary course of employment. Willis crashed in Baltimore County, Maryland, in June 2021. Police officers saw him throwing several beer cans out of the truck, and Willis admitted that he drank three beers. The judge’s ruling did not indicate Willis’ employment status with UPS.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.