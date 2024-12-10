Truck drivers in Mexico block major highways to protest the government’s failure to pay bills

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Truck drivers have blocked some major highways in central Mexico to protest the fact the government hasn’t paid them for work they did on a tourist train line. The protest by truckers Tuesday blocked two major highways leading out of Mexico City. It was the latest in a series of complaints by workers and businessmen who said Mexico’s cash-strapped government has fallen behind in payments. The federal government is running big budget deficits to pay for ambitious pet projects and entitlement programs. Suppliers and contractors for the state-owned oil company earlier published an open letter saying they hadn’t been paid $5 billion for work they had done.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.