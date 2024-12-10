News 11 Weather: Possible freezing temps

Some local rural desert areas could reaching the freezing mark Wednesday morning.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cooler temperatures, closer to seasonal normals, are expected

this afternoon with much of the high terrain and some rural desert areas locations reaching the freezing mark Wednesday morning.

These areas include Wellton, Tacna, Dateland and Blythe. High pressure will become reestablished over the region resulting in a slight warming trend through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Dry conditions will prevail over the next several days.