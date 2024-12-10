Skip to Content
News

News 11 Weather: Possible freezing temps

Canva
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

Some local rural desert areas could reaching the freezing mark Wednesday morning. 

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cooler temperatures, closer to seasonal normals, are expected 
this afternoon with much of the high terrain and some rural desert areas locations reaching the freezing mark Wednesday morning.

These areas include Wellton, Tacna, Dateland and Blythe. High pressure will become reestablished over the region resulting in a slight warming trend through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Dry conditions will prevail over  the next several days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content