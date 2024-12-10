Man wanted by US Marshals arrested in Mexicali casino

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A man arrested in a Mexicali casino was handed over to the U.S. Marshals at the U.S. Mexico border.

The man, who was only identified by his firs name Gerardo, was arrested this past weekend.

He's been wanted by the U.S. Marshals since 2017 for federal conspiracy.

“We entered, there were no other people with him as far as we know, and once detained, we read him his rights and acted in accordance with the law,” said Carlos Israel Zuniga Espinoza, PIO Community Department of Security B.C.

Someone who works for the National Institute of Migration reported the man to authorities.

He was handed over to U.S. authorities on the week of December 9.