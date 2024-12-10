Locals parks receiving upgrades with inclusive equipment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma is receiving some park upgrades, as well an entirely new one.

The new park will be located in the East Mesa neighborhood next to the Arizona State Veterans Home near East 32nd Street and South Avenue 6 E.

It will cost around $17 million and will feature inclusive equipment for all children.

“This is larger than any playground that we have here in Yuma and it is inclusive in nature meaning that folks with mobility issues can get throughout the entire playground space, it’s specifically constructed in a way that you actually gain elevation as you work your way around the playground space," said Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Urfer.

Meanwhile, the West Wetlands park also received some new inclusive equipment.

“As soon as we got to this park I was so excited, I grew up with a park just like this, you don’t see them too often, you can just tell all the care that was put into it and the workmanship," said holiday traveler Aaron Kalinowski.

The city will celebrate the new equipment this Saturday at a ribbon cutting event.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking for the East Mesa park will begin in mid-January.

City council member Art Morales shares what he would like to see added to the park.

“I am really excited for the residents of the area but all of Yuma County... with the recent master plan the people of Yuma want water features so I’m really going to work with the city to see if we can have an opportunity to bring a water feature in the first part in the construction here," said Morales.

Urfer says that water features will be added in the future but they did not make it in to the base bid for this phase of the project.