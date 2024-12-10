Skip to Content
Dutch police arrest 3 with possible links to huge apartment explosion that killed 6 in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested three suspects who might have been involved in the explosion and fire that killed six people in an apartment building in The Hague over the weekend. Authorities said Tuesday that they were investigating “all possibilities” that could have caused the disaster and the arrests indicate there might have been a criminal intent. The Hague police say “more arrests are not excluded.”

