Global chemical arms watchdog warns Syria about unaccounted weapons

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The global chemical weapons watchdog has said that it reminded Syria of its obligations to comply with rules to safeguard certain toxic chemicals after rebels entered the capital Damascus over the weekend and overthrew Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement it has been “monitoring closely the recent developments in Syria, with special attention to the status of its chemical weapons-related sites and other locations of interest.” Assad’s regime has denied using chemical weapons but the OPCW has found evidence indicating their repeated use by Syria.

