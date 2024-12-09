Christmas tree farms adapt to drought and extreme heat

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Christmas tree farms across the country, including some in Arizona, are feeling the effects of ongoing drought conditions and extreme heat as they work to keep up with holiday demand.

2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, and follows an ongoing streak of record-shattering warm years.

Wagner Christmas Tree Farm in Scottsdale says they've had to adapt their farming practices to ensure they still have the highest-quality trees despite the conditions.

"We're definitely seeing more on the kind of the heat waves...and then rainfall has, I mean, decreased overall," said Ryan Wagner with Wagner Christmas Tree Farm.

The growing concentration of planet-heating pollution in the atmosphereis drastically changing the weather and reshaping many things humans value the most, including one of Christmas's most belovedcenterpieces.