The NAACP ends its challenge over Mississippi creating a new court in majority-Black capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NAACP is ending its lawsuit that challenged a decision by the majority-white and Republican-run Mississippi Legislature to create a new state court in Jackson. The capital city is majority-Black and governed by Democrats. The civil rights group and local residents sued the state in 2023 to try to block creation of a court in the Capitol Complex Improvement District. The district includes downtown and other areas with state government buildings and affluent shopping centers. A plan to create the court coincided with the Legislature’s decision to expand patrol territory for the state-run Capitol Police. The NAACP says it believes the court will be established with appropriate safeguards for Jackson residents.

