South Korea’s opposition leader questions President Yoon’s state of mind after martial law chaos

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition leader has questioned the state of mind of President Yoon Suk Yeol and vowed to make all-out efforts to get him impeached as soon as possible. In an interview with The Associated Press Friday, Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung said Yoon’s controversial martial law imposition this week showed he could make other extreme moves on vital issues. Lee says that “a more dangerous part of the martial law case is the mentality of the president who decided to do something that no one understands.” Lee’s Democratic Party and other small opposition parties are pushing for a parliamentary vote on an impeachment motion on Yoon.

