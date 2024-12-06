Military leaders are rattled by a list of ‘woke’ officers that a group urges Hegseth to fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military leaders are rattled by a list of “woke” senior officers that a conservative group is urging Pete Hegseth to dismiss for promoting diversity in the ranks if he is confirmed to lead the Pentagon. The list compiled by the American Accountability Foundation includes 20 general officers or senior admirals and a disproportionate number of female officers for how many serve in the military. It’s had a chilling effect on the Pentagon’s often frank discussions as leaders try to figure out how to address the potential firings. Those on the list in many cases seem to be targeted for public comments they made either in interviews or at events on diversity, and in some cases for retweets.

