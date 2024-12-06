Colorado man gets 22 years in prison for kidnapping a woman from Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge sentenced a man to 22 years in federal prison for kidnapping a woman from Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch. Fifty-one-year-old Joseph Beecher faced up to life in prison after he was convicted by a jury in August on kidnapping, carjacking and firearm charges. Authorities allege that after losing his job in 2022, Beecher sought to kill the media mogul and former New York City mayor. His motivation was unclear. But Beecher didn’t find Bloomberg and instead kidnapped a housekeeper at the ranch. Police found the two early the next day at a Wyoming motel and rescued the woman unharmed.

