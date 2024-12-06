Baloch separatists becoming as big a national security threat as Pakistani Taliban, says think tank

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani think tank says a Baloch separatist group is becoming as big a national security threat as the Pakistani Taliban. Last month, the Baloch Liberation Army killed dozens of people in the restive southwest Pakistani province of Balochistan. The deadliest assault was a suicide bombing at a train station. A report published Thursday by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies said the surge in frequency and intensity of BLA attacks reflected a “significant evolution” in the group’s operational strategy and capabilities. The report said Pakistan experienced 61 attacks in November, a 27% increase from the previous month. Last month at least 26 people died in a suicide bombing in Quetta, in Balochistan.

