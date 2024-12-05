New Safety Course Requirement for Off-Highway Vehicle Owners in Arizona Starting in 2025

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As 2025 approaches, Arizona will implement a new requirement for off-highway vehicle (OHV) owners that aims to enhance safety and preserve the state’s landscapes. Beginning in the new year, all owners of registered dirt bikes, ATVs, and quads will need to complete a safety course before registering or renewing their vehicles.

What You Need to Know

The new safety course, developed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is designed to improve the safe operation of off-highway vehicles across the state. The course includes a ten-minute video followed by 20 multiple-choice questions.

The course is available for free online through the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) portal or in-person at MVD locations throughout Arizona. Upon completion, owners will receive a 2025 and beyond decal, which will serve as proof that the vehicle is legally registered and that the safety course has been passed. This decal will be required to show law enforcement that the necessary steps have been taken to ensure safety.

Expert Insights

Lee Larson, Manager of Liberty Motorsports, spoke about the significance of the safety course: "The new Arizona OHV safety course encourages proper use of off-highway safety equipment, processes, and procedures," he said. Larson believes that the new initiative will help promote safer operations for everyone in the community, including landowners, vehicle operators, and passengers.

An employee at IPS Motorsports Eric Zabala also shared his thoughts on the new rule: "I know people don’t like more rules and regulations that they have to follow, but at the end of the day, if it’s for safety, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be beneficial," they said.

A Joint Effort for Safer Trails

This initiative is a collaboration between the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Officials say it is part of an ongoing effort to promote responsible vehicle usage, reduce accidents, and protect Arizona’s unique landscapes.

The mandate will remain in effect through June 2027 and is part of a broader effort to ensure the safe operation of OHVs, which are popular across the state, especially in rural and outdoor recreation areas.

Moving Forward

As the deadline for the new rule approaches, it is important for off-highway vehicle owners to complete the safety course as part of their vehicle registration process. This simple step not only ensures compliance with state regulations but also helps promote safety on the trails and in the communities surrounding Arizona’s recreational areas.

For more information on the OHV safety course and how to get started, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department's website or the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division’s portal.