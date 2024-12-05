German police arrest a man after a hospital worker is killed with a crossbow
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say an employee at a hospital in central Germany died in an attack by a man wielding a crossbow. Police and prosecutors said the man entered the hospital in Bad Zwesten on Wednesday afternoon and attacked the 50-year-old employee, who died at the scene. Investigators quickly identified a suspect and arrested a 58-year-old man from the Passau region, near the Austrian border, at a highway rest area in Bavaria during the night. Authorities said Thursday that evidence was also seized, without elaborating.