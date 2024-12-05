Ex-Olympic freestyle skier and football player Jeremy Bloom joins X Games as CEO

DENVER (AP) — Jeremy Bloom is taking over as the CEO of X Games. The ex-Olympic freestyle skier and Colorado football player will lead the annual summer and winter events as it transitions into a new, team-friendly format in addition to individual awards. In June, X Games unveiled a style change starting in 2026, where summer athletes in disciplines ranging from skateboarding to BMX compete as a team. Same with winter stars in snowboarding and skiing events. Over his career, Bloom never got the chance to go for gold at X Games simply because the competition didn’t offer his signature event, moguls.

