El Salvador’s president is triumphant after his bet on bitcoin comes true

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is triumphant about his big bet on bitcoin as the cryptocurrency reached historic highs, surpassing $100,000 for the first time. Bitcoin has been legal tender in the country since 2021 but it never quite matched the president’s enthusiasm. The value of the government’s reported investment now stands at more than $600 million. Bitcoin has rallied mightily since Donald Trump’s election victory last month, exceeding the $100,000 mark on Wednesday night, just hours after the president-elect said he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to be the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

