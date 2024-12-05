Afghan TV station shuttered for vulgar content and working with exiled media

An Afghan TV station has been shuttered over allegedly vulgar content and working with exiled media. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice alleged that Arezo TV in Kabul was working with media outside Afghanistan and that it was paying temporary workers to dub “vulgar serials and programs” that went against Islamic and Afghan principles and traditions. Ministry spokesman Saif ur Rahman Khyber added that the media organizations outside Afghanistan provided financial support for the work in question. The Afghanistan Journalists Centre said police and ministry workers raided Arezo TV on Wednesday, resulting in the mistreatment of employees, confiscation of equipment including phones, and seven arrests. Nobody from Arezo TV was available for comment.

