A George Floyd protester injured by Fort Lauderdale police gets $2 million in lawsuit settlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A protester injured by Fort Lauderdale police during a 2020 protest over George Floyd’s murder will receive $2 million from the city. LaToya Ratlieff settled her federal lawsuit this week. The 38-year-old suffered severe eye damage when she was hit in the face by a rubber bullet fired by an officer. The police department later apologized. It says a protester who was throwing a tear gas canister back at officers when she moved into his path while choking on the gas. Ratlieff says she hopes the department will implement changes in its crowd control procedures. The police department declined comment.

