13 children die in Mexico from suspected contaminated IV bags

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thirteen children under the age of 14 have died at hospitals in central Mexico, and authorities suspect contaminated IV feeding bags. The federal Health Department ordered doctors across the country not to use IV nutrition bags made by the company Productos Hospitalarios. The outbreak of the same drug-resistant bacteria was detected starting in late November at three government hospitals and one private one in the State of Mexico, on the outskirts of Mexico City. It was the latest public blow to Mexico’s tottering, underfunded health care system. Last week, the director of the country’s flagship national cardiology institute said that the hospital didn’t have money to buy essential supplies, calling the situation “critical.”

