Venezuelan pop band that embraced Maduro’s opponent cancels tour after his criticism of its lyrics

MIAMI (AP) — One of Venezuela’s most popular bands has canceled its homecoming tour after President Nicolas Maduro criticized the group for what he said were sexist lyrics. Many saw the lashing out as an attack by the leftist leader over the band’s embrace of his political opponents. Rawayana, a 2025 Grammy nominee, was to play across the country to sold-out shows, starting this week but the concerts were abruptly cancelled on Tuesday night. Maduro at a rally on Sunday criticized the group’s for its hit song “Veneka” — a term long used by Latin Americans to refer to Venezuelans but which has become pejorative over the past years as millions of Venezuelans fled Maduro’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

