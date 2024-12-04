Man convicted in Laken Riley’s killing asks for a new trial

ATLANTA (AP) — The Venezuelan man convicted of murder in the killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and sentenced to serve life in prison without parole is asking for a new trial. Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard found Jose Ibarra guilty of all 10 counts against him in the February killing. Ibarra had waived his right to a jury trial, meaning Haggard heard and decided the case. Attorneys for Jose Ibarra on Monday filed a motion for a new trial. The killing of the 22-year-old nursing student became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration because Ibarra had entered the country illegally and been allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.